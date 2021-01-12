CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CSRLF remained flat at $$3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. CSR has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.89.

Get CSR alerts:

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.