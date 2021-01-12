CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in CSX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 303,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 27.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

