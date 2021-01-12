CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.24

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 10055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

CURI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last ninety days.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.