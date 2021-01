Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) (LON:CZN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.78. Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 234,695 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £772,206.90 and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.86.

Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) Company Profile (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. The company explores for hydrocarbon liquids and gas. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coal bed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. Curzon Energy Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curzon Energy Plc (CZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.