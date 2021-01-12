CX Institutional Acquires 11,674 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VB traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.80. 3,893,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $206.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57.

