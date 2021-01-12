CX Institutional Acquires 27,143 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 17,179.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.88. 700,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.