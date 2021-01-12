CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 52,017 iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. CX Institutional owned about 2.74% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $338,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $67.64.

