CX Institutional Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. 1,083,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,789. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.