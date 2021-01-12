CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,529,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,987,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437,980. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

