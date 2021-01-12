CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

