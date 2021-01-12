CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. 14,721,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

