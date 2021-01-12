CX Institutional Buys 65,151 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 34,290.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. 429,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,442. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46.

