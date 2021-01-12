CX Institutional Buys Shares of 96,381 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 7,458,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.