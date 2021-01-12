CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.04. 3,546,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $231.01. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.