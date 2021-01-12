CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $69,345,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,867,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 604,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,794,000 after buying an additional 103,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.54. 1,072,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average of $314.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

