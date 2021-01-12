CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

HON stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.88. 2,483,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,526. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.