CX Institutional Has $13.09 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CX Institutional raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.74% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

