CX Institutional Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,597 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

