CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.71. 3,564,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,408. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

