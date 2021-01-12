CX Institutional Invests $3.01 Million in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000.

AAXJ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,874. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

