CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 515,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,618. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

