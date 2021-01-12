CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,523 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 20,908,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

