CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. 5,368,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.