CX Institutional Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. CX Institutional owned 1.77% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth about $784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,921. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

