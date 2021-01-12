CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. CX Institutional owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 148,908 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 871.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $622,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.15.

