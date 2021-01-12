CX Institutional Purchases 23,443 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

CX Institutional grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 18.41% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.04 on Tuesday. 388,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,979. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.