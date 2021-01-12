CX Institutional Purchases 6,544 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. 10,536,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,391. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

