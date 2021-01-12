CX Institutional Purchases 7,066 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,206. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21.

