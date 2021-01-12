CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 96,384 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after purchasing an additional 669,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,905,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 316,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $48,106,000.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. 3,854,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,704. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

