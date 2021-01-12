CX Institutional Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

