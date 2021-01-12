CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,673 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $135.47. 15,681,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269,080. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

