CX Institutional Sells 1,386 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 56.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,863.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $9.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.66. The stock had a trading volume of 349,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,935. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

