CX Institutional Sells 4,467 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,216. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

