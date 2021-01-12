CX Institutional Sells 9,386 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

NYSE MS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,679,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.