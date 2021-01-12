CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,202.89, a P/E/G ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

