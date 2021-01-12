CyberVein Market Cap Tops $106.74 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $106.74 million and $5.73 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.