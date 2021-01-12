Cypress Capital Group Acquires 5,377 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 1,475,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566,707. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

