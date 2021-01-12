Cypress Capital Group Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.