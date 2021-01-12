Cypress Capital Group Buys 765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 252,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.