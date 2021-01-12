Cypress Capital Group Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

