Cypress Capital Group Has $2.04 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 268.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 265,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

