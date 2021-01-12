Cypress Capital Group Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,104,000 after buying an additional 430,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 55,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,647. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

