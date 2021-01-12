Cypress Capital Group Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lam Research by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 188,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $522.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

