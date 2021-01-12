Cypress Capital Group Has $3.45 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,544. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

