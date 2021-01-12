Cypress Capital Group Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

