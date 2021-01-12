Cypress Capital Group Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,175,000 after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. 394,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

