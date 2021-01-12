Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.32. 138,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.41. The firm has a market cap of $296.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

