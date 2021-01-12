Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $771.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,762. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $709.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $770.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

