Cypress Capital Group Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 13.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 194,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 39.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 390,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617,504. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.