Cypress Capital Group Purchases 125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $19.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,094.40. 86,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

